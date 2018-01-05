Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Weber Smokey Mountain Cooker™ Smoker
1 ctUPC: 0007792408157
Purchase Options
Product Details
The first bite of tender, fall-off-the-bone meat makes taking it low-and-slow worth every moment. The Smokey Mountain Cooker™ smoker has two cooking grates for smoking multiple items at once, and easily adjustable dampers for precision heat control. There’s nothing quite like waiting all day for dinner.
- Porcelain-enameled lid, bowl, and center section retain heat and won’t rust or peel
- Two cooking grates provide ample room for smoking two large items at once
- Silicone temperature grommet monitors the internal temperature of your smoker
- Control the temperature of your smoker by easily adjusting the dampers, Fuel door comes off to make adding charcoal and wood easier while smoking