The first bite of tender, fall-off-the-bone meat makes taking it low-and-slow worth every moment. The Smokey Mountain Cooker™ smoker has two cooking grates for smoking multiple items at once, and easily adjustable dampers for precision heat control. There’s nothing quite like waiting all day for dinner.

Porcelain-enameled lid, bowl, and center section retain heat and won’t rust or peel

Two cooking grates provide ample room for smoking two large items at once

Silicone temperature grommet monitors the internal temperature of your smoker

Control the temperature of your smoker by easily adjusting the dampers, Fuel door comes off to make adding charcoal and wood easier while smoking