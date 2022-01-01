Weetabix Organic Whole Grain Cereal Is Made With Four Simple Ingredients Including Whole-Grain Wheat, So You Can Feel Good About Eating It And Serving It To Your Family. Our Cereal Comes In Biscuit Format, Ready For Crushing With Your Spoon And Adding Your Favorite Fruits. Each Serving In This 14 Oz. Box Of 12 Biscuits Yields 4 G. Of Protein And Is A Good Source Of Fiber To Help You Meet Your Dietary Goals.