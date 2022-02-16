Wei-Chuan Dumpling Hot Sauce Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Wei-Chuan Dumpling Hot Sauce

6.5 fl ozUPC: 0007286924110
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 7

Product Details

Perfect for dipping potstickers, spring roll . You will find easy way for meta, chicken dipping sauce.

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 g)
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium680mg29.57%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.45%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar4g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Soy Sauce (Water, Soybean Flake, Wheat, Salt), Sugar, Vinegar (Wter, Alcohol, Fructose, Glutinous Rice), Water, Blended Sesame Oil (Sesame Oil, Soybean Oil), Monosdium Glutamate, Salte, Garlic, Chili Extract, Mustard Flavor.

Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives. May contain Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More