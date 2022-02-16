Ingredients

Soy Sauce (Water, Soybean Flake, Wheat, Salt), Sugar, Vinegar (Wter, Alcohol, Fructose, Glutinous Rice), Water, Blended Sesame Oil (Sesame Oil, Soybean Oil), Monosdium Glutamate, Salte, Garlic, Chili Extract, Mustard Flavor.

Allergen Info

Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives. May contain Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More