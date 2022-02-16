Ingredients

Soy Sauce (Water, Soybean Flake, Wheat, Salt), Sugar, Vinegar (Water, Alcohol, Fructose Glutinous Rice), Water, Blended Sesame Oil (Sesame Oil, Soybean Oil), Monosodium Glutamate, Salt, Garlic, Mustard Flavor, Chili Extract.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives. May contain Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More