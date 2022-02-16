Hover to Zoom
Wei-Chuan Dumpling Sauce
6.5 ozUPC: 0007286924100
Located in AISLE 7
Product Details
Authentic flavor:
- Dipping sauce
- Great for salad
- Seasoning
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 g)
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium670mg29.13%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.45%
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Soy Sauce (Water, Soybean Flake, Wheat, Salt), Sugar, Vinegar (Water, Alcohol, Fructose Glutinous Rice), Water, Blended Sesame Oil (Sesame Oil, Soybean Oil), Monosodium Glutamate, Salt, Garlic, Mustard Flavor, Chili Extract.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives. May contain Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.