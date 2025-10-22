Hover to Zoom
Wel-Pac Sushi Ginger Gari
11.5 ozUPC: 0001115225499
Product Details
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium240mg10.43%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Ginger, Water, Salt, Acetic Acid, Citric Acid, Aspartame, Potassium Sorbate (Preservative), Fd&C Red No. 40.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
