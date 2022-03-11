Hover to Zoom
Welda Pomegranate Firming Serum
1 fl ozUPC: 0400163808004
Product Details
Awakening Serum works well on mature skin. The cool, hydrating serum acts quickly to boost skin’s moisture, while vitamin-rich pomegranate fruit juice gives the appearance of lifted, stronger skin, reducing the visible appearance of wrinkles and providing an active preparation for our Awakening Day or Night Cream.
- Intensively moisturizing
- Skin appears lifted, strengthened and visibly rejuvenated