Naturally refreshing Weleda After Shave Balm soothes and calms the skin. Extracts of Chamomile and Myrrh gently soothe the skin after wet or dry shaving. Cooling, moisturizing Aloe vera gel, combined with precious Jojoba oil protect the face from dryness, keeping the skin smooth and supple. Weleda After Shave Balm has a mild, refreshing fragrance.

This product meets the quality criteria of the international Weleda group.

WELEDA in harmony with nature and the human being.