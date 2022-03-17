Weleda Almond Extract Sensitive Care Facial Lotion Perspective: front
Weleda Almond Extract Sensitive Care Facial Lotion Perspective: left
Weleda Almond Extract Sensitive Care Facial Lotion Perspective: right
Weleda Almond Extract Sensitive Care Facial Lotion

1 fl ozUPC: 0400163808688
Product Details

Sensitive skin reacts to the tiniest change of conditions – heat, cold, air-conditioning, sometimes even a spicy meal or a late night. Almond oil is nature’s answer – a swiftly absorbed, super-skin-friendly oil which we extract from effective sources for this ultra-light lotion to pacify sensitive, combination and dry skin. With fine ingredients, it’s a calming balm for over-reactive skin.

  • Moisturizes sensitive, combination skin
  • Rapidly-absorbed and balances the moisture levels in the skin leaving skin feeling silky and pampered
  • Fragrance-free and dermatologically tested