Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Weleda Almond Extract Sensitive Care Facial Lotion
1 fl ozUPC: 0400163808688
Purchase Options
Product Details
Sensitive skin reacts to the tiniest change of conditions – heat, cold, air-conditioning, sometimes even a spicy meal or a late night. Almond oil is nature’s answer – a swiftly absorbed, super-skin-friendly oil which we extract from effective sources for this ultra-light lotion to pacify sensitive, combination and dry skin. With fine ingredients, it’s a calming balm for over-reactive skin.
- Moisturizes sensitive, combination skin
- Rapidly-absorbed and balances the moisture levels in the skin leaving skin feeling silky and pampered
- Fragrance-free and dermatologically tested