Pamper your body from head to toe in the shower with our soothing Body Wash, made for sensitive skin that needs TLC. This gentle cleanser calms skin that’s prone to irritation—moisturizing and reducing tightness. Made with almond oil and other carefully picked gentle ingredients, this leaves skin soft to the touch and smelling sweetly fresh.

Easily absorbed and made for sensitive skin prone to irritation

It helps strengthen the skin’s own protective layer