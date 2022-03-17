One of Weleda’s signature products, Arnica Massage Oil is the essence of nourishing plant-rich effective action. Plant oils from sunflower and olive are blended with extracts from arnica flowers and birch leaves to help skin feel smoother and help improve the feel of elasticity and firmness. Prepare your body for sports with a massage that relaxes muscles after vigorous activity with the stimulating scent of lavender and rosemary essential oils. You’ll appreciate the benefits whether you’ve had a tough work-out or a tough day at the office. An invaluable recovery tool for any active person.

Warming, toning, invigorating and calming

Skin feels firm, more elastic and visibly renewed

Dermatologically-tested