Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Weleda Baby Calendula Comforting Body Lotion
6.8 fl ozUPC: 0400163809653
Purchase Options
Product Details
Gently care for delicate skin with this light baby lotion. This lotion is amild and light milk with sweet almond, sesame oils, and soothing extracts of gentle calendula and chamomile. It is enriched with perfectly compatible lipids in a lotion which supports skin’s moisture balance. Baby’s skin is left velvety-soft and smelling like a naturally clean baby, making everyone smile!
- Calendula Body Lotion certified natural by NATRUE
- Contains moisturizing ingredients
- Mild formula and delicate fragrance especially meant for babies and infants
- Absorbed quickly
- Leaves skin smooth and calmed