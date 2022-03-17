Wash baby’s skin with this extra-mild baby bath for delicate skin. Calendula’s sunny warmth and skin soothing powers are matched with silky sweet almond oil and sesame oil to prevent drying, in a truly nourishing blend. Warm and pampering on the skin, kindly cleansing, it’s a bath made to keep skin soft, smooth and with the lovely fragrance of clean baby.

Cleanses and nourishes skin, sheltering it from drying

Supports skin’s moisture balance

Leaves baby with a feeling of warmth and relaxation and smelling naturally-clean