Nourish baby’s bottom with the soothing care of White Mallow on your baby’s sensitive skin. Especially formulated for hypersensitive and atopic skin in babies, this cream blends extracts from calming mallow and skin-kind pansy with sesame and coconut oils to help maintain healthy skin. Zinc oxide protects against dampness and irritation, and the gentle scent comes from golden beeswax and coconut oil.

Protects against dampness

Nurtures and nourishes hypersensitive, dry and atopic skin

Soothes, maintains moisture balance and helps support the development of healthy skin