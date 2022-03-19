Hover to Zoom
Weleda Calendula Nourishing Baby Body Cream
2.5 fl ozUPC: 0400163809652
Product Details
Brand new bodies have a lot to learn from the first day of birth –Give baby’s skin the nurturing help and support it needs, with rich, smoothing Calendula Body Cream containing sesame oil and precious extracts of calendula. Restorative, deep care for dry areas, supporting essential skin moisture.
- Soothes baby’s skin
- Contains skin-friendly lanolin to keep skin moisturized
- Keeps skin soft and smooth