You want to work with your body, not against it, so spritz on essential citrus oils that make you feel good.

Weleda Citrus 24H Deodorant distills freshness, with the zing of lemon and litsea cubeba essential oils to rebalance body odors so skin can feel refreshed. In a recyclable glass bottle, with a non-aerosol pump spray, this deodorant is free of aluminum salts and contains fine ingredients, that add up to the best for your body and the earth.

Maintains skin’s natural detoxification process. Dermatologically tested and skin-kind. Free from antiperspirants including aluminum salts, synthetic preservatives or fragrances, colorants and raw materials derived from mineral oils.