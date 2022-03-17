An oil-balancing solution for clearer, more even-looking skin. This refreshing moisturizer hydrates and renews without irritation to refine skin’s texture. Contains a plant-rich beta-hydroxy acid that is a component of willow bark extract to smooth skin and purify pores and antioxidants that support your skin’s protective barrier from environmental stressors. Gentle enough for daily use, it is a part of an effective yet gentle routine that clarifies and soothes to help clear your pores and balance your skin’s moisture.

Created to rebalance moisture and leave skin looking clearer with a more even complexion

This moisturizer controls oil balance, soothes skin, and supports your skin’s innate protective barrier.