Weleda Clarifying Lotion
1 fl ozUPC: 0400163850022
Product Details
An oil-balancing solution for clearer, more even-looking skin. This refreshing moisturizer hydrates and renews without irritation to refine skin’s texture. Contains a plant-rich beta-hydroxy acid that is a component of willow bark extract to smooth skin and purify pores and antioxidants that support your skin’s protective barrier from environmental stressors. Gentle enough for daily use, it is a part of an effective yet gentle routine that clarifies and soothes to help clear your pores and balance your skin’s moisture.
- Created to rebalance moisture and leave skin looking clearer with a more even complexion
- This moisturizer controls oil balance, soothes skin, and supports your skin’s innate protective barrier.