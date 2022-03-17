Hover to Zoom
Weleda Cold Cream Facial Balm
1 fl ozUPC: 0400163808034
Product Details
Weleda Cold Cream is a profoundly-hydrating blend especially formulated for extremes – whether that’s skin with intensive needs, or conditions that give your skin a battering – or both! Valuable plant oils and beeswax are combined to form a rich, defensive mantle against cold, dry air, wind or central heating. Dry skin is nourished and moisturized. Your skin feels soft and smooth again, and stays that way.
- Protects from elements, nourishes and occludes drying
- Dermatogically tested