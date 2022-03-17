Weleda Evening Primrose and Gotu Kola Age Revitalizing Eye & Lip Cream Perspective: front
Weleda Evening Primrose and Gotu Kola Age Revitalizing Eye & Lip Cream

1 ctUPC: 0400163808659
Weleda’s plant knowledge means we understand the multidimensional benefits of evening primrose. It’s a plant that flourishes quickly and in harsh conditions, blossoms after dark and invests energy into the future – its seeds. Evening primrose is abundant in vitamins and unsaturated fatty acids and supports the appearance of mature skin. With blends of nutrient-rich ingredients this eye and lip cream will make skin feel nourished and smooth.

  • Fragrance-free
  • Moisturizes
  • Helps to soften the appearance of wrinkles
  • Reduces the look of puffiness and eye bags
  • Lip and eye contours appear more lifted, smoother and defined
  • Clinically tested for efficacy, skin and eye tolerance

Ingredients
Water ( Aqua ) , Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil , Alcohol , Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil , Macadamia Ternifolia Seed Oil , Glyceryl Stearate Se , Glycerin , Olea Europaea (Olive) Oil Unsaponifiables , Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter , Beeswax ( Cera Alba ) , Plukenetia Volubilis Seed Oil , Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Distillate , Oenothera Biennis (Evening Primrose) Oil , Centella Asiatica Flower/leaf/stem Extract , Althaea Officinalis Root Extract , Acacia Senegal Gum , Xanthan Gum , Lactic Acid , Glyceryl Caprylate , Sucrose Laurate .

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

