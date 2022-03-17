Weleda’s plant knowledge means we understand the multidimensional benefits of evening primrose. It’s a plant that flourishes quickly and in harsh conditions, blossoms after dark and invests energy into the future – its seeds. Evening primrose is abundant in vitamins and unsaturated fatty acids and supports the appearance of mature skin. With blends of nutrient-rich ingredients this eye and lip cream will make skin feel nourished and smooth.

Fragrance-free

Moisturizes

Helps to soften the appearance of wrinkles

Reduces the look of puffiness and eye bags

Lip and eye contours appear more lifted, smoother and defined

Clinically tested for efficacy, skin and eye tolerance