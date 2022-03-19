Weleda Evening Primrose Extract Skin Revitalizing Day Cream
Product Details
At the end of the day, the quiet evening primrose unfurls golden blooms into the falling dusk. Because it comes to life late in the day, we matched the nutrient-richness of its extraordinary seed oil with mature skin’s natural metabolism, for a harmony between nature and you. Evening primrose oil makes your complexion appear strengthened and firmed with intensive moisturization to mature skin. We’ve added a precious, floral fragrance inspired by the evening garden – complex, experienced and mysterious, like you.
- Leaves skin looking plump and refreshed and increases the look of resilience
- Skin appears firmer, facial contours are visibly more defined and the look of wrinkles reduced
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water ( Aqua ) , Sesamum Indicum (Sesame) Seed Oil , Alcohol , Macadamia Ternifolia Seed Oil , Isoamyl Laurate , Glycerin , Cetearyl Alcohol , Glyceryl Stearate Citrate , Olea Europaea (Olive) Oil Unsaponifiables , Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter , Plukenetia Volubilis Seed Oil , Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Distillate , Oenothera Biennis (Evening Primrose) Oil , Centella Asiatica Flower/leaf/stem Extract , Althaea Officinalis Root Extract , Acacia Senegal Gum , Carrageenan , Xanthan Gum , Glyceryl Caprylate , Arginine , Fragrance ( Parfum ) * , Limonene , * , Linalool , * , Benzyl Benzoate , * , Benzyl Salicylate , * , Geraniol , * , Citral , * , Farnesol , * .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More