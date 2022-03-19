At the end of the day, the quiet evening primrose unfurls golden blooms into the falling dusk. Because it comes to life late in the day, we matched the nutrient-richness of its extraordinary seed oil with mature skin’s natural metabolism, for a harmony between nature and you. Evening primrose oil makes your complexion appear strengthened and firmed with intensive moisturization to mature skin. We’ve added a precious, floral fragrance inspired by the evening garden – complex, experienced and mysterious, like you.

Leaves skin looking plump and refreshed and increases the look of resilience

Skin appears firmer, facial contours are visibly more defined and the look of wrinkles reduced