Weleda Evevning Primrose Extract Skin Revitalizing Night Cream
Product Details
The golden petals of the Evening Primrose are unlike any other blossom. The flower awakens at dusk, breathing fragrance into the night garden. We carefully blend evening primrose oil’s extraordinarily nutrient-abundant qualities with health-giving inca oil, vitamin-rich wheat germ oil and centella asiatica. Mature complexions are saturated in the goodness while you sleep, greeting the day with radiance, luminosity and resilience.
- Intensive nourishing formula helps to strengthen and improve the appearance of resilience and bounce
- Helps restore the look of skin’s dewiness and plumpness
- Clinically tested for efficacy and skin tolerance
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water ( Aqua ) , Macadamia Ternifolia Seed Oil , Sesamum Indicum (Sesame) Seed Oil , Alcohol , Theobroma Cacao Seed Butter ( Cocoa ) , Glyceryl Stearate Citrate , Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil ( Jojoba ) Triticum Vulgare (Wheat) Germ Oil , Glycerin , Cetearyl Alcohol , Olea Europaea (Olive) Oil Unsaponifiables , Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter , Plukenetia Volubilis Seed Oil , Oenothera Biennis (Evening Primrose) Oil , Centella Asiatica Flower/leaf/stem Extract , Beeswax ( Cera Alba ) , Carrageenan , Xanthan Gum , Arginine , Glyceryl Caprylate , Fragrance ( Parfum ) * , Limonene , * , Linalool , * , Benzyl Benzoate , * , Benzyl Salicylate , * , Geraniol , * , Citral , * , Farnesol , * .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
