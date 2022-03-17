Hover to Zoom
Weleda Hydrating Body & Beauty Oil
3.4 fl ozUPC: 0400163809995
Product Details
In the thin, dry air of mountains and high, arid places, sea buckthorn stores energy and nutrition within its small, red-gold fruit. The oil we press from flesh and seeds is rich in essential fatty acids and vitamins. We blend this concentrated bounty with light, easily absorbed sesame oil and lively fragrant essential oils, bringing golden radiance and smoothness to your body.
- Rich in unsaturated fatty acids
- Helps skin look and feel revitalized and resilient
- Moisturizing, smooths roughness