In the thin, dry air of mountains and high, arid places, sea buckthorn stores energy and nutrition within its small, red-gold fruit. The oil we press from flesh and seeds is rich in essential fatty acids and vitamins. We blend this concentrated bounty with light, easily absorbed sesame oil and lively fragrant essential oils, bringing golden radiance and smoothness to your body.

Rich in unsaturated fatty acids

Helps skin look and feel revitalized and resilient

Moisturizing, smooths roughness