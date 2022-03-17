Sun-ripened riches in a bottle – sea buckthorn fruits and seeds yield the oil which makes this lotion rich and replenishing. The robust oils are full of nutrients and essential fatty acids that are easily absorbed. We add soothing mallow extract, velvety shea butter and fresh, fruity fragrance from essential oils to help support skin’s natural defense layer against moisture loss.

Cares for dry skin, helps skin self- regulate moisture balance

Dermatologically tested, easily absorbed and suitable for daily use