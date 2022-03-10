Hover to Zoom
Weleda Iris Extract & Jojoba Oil Hydrating Facial Lotion
1 fl ozUPC: 0400163808019
Purchase Options
Product Details
When every day is full of contrasts – work and play, lazy days and late nights, central heating and sun on your skin – there’s no better friend than Iris. The plant’s root is calm under pressure, with bright flags of flowers, come flood or drought. Weleda knows it will be good for skin that needs balance, so it’s blended with other ingredients like soothing jojoba oil to moisturize and refresh your skin, day and night.
- Smoothing and refreshing
- Helps to sustain moisture balance
- Highly suitable for use under make-up
- Dermatologically tested