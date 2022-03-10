When every day is full of contrasts – work and play, lazy days and late nights, central heating and sun on your skin – there’s no better friend than Iris. The plant’s root is calm under pressure, with bright flags of flowers, come flood or drought. Weleda knows it will be good for skin that needs balance, so it’s blended with other ingredients like soothing jojoba oil to moisturize and refresh your skin, day and night.

Smoothing and refreshing

Helps to sustain moisture balance

Highly suitable for use under make-up

Dermatologically tested