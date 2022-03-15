Every busy day is full of changes – between hot and cold, wind and humidity, indoor and outdoor environments. Help your skin face up to the day with the naturally-balancing benefits of iris root, combined with velvety jojoba seed oil, soothing witch hazel and the energizing fragrance of natural essential oils. Your skin feels smooth, moisturized and prepared for anything.

Maintains optimum moisture balance, refreshes and smooths

Long-lasting moisture

Suitable for use under make-up

Skin compatibility dermatologically tested