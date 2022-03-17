Feel fresh all day with this herbal-scented roll-on that actively, yet gently, combats odor with trusted ingredients your body will love.

The licorice root and witch hazel in the Men 24h Roll-On Deodorant provides long-lasting odor protection without preventing the skin from sweating—its innate cleansing process. This easy-to-use roll-on doesn’t contain any aluminum salts or synthetic preservatives and fragrances, so you’re free and clear to live your best life every day.

The beauty of this deodorant is that it balances skin’s innate detoxification process. Plus, it’s dermatologically tested and best for all skin types. Free from antiperspirants, including aluminum salts, synthetic preservatives or fragrances, colorants and raw materials derived from mineral oils.