Weleda Men's Smooth Shave Cream
2.5 ozUPC: 0400163809880
This rich, lathering shave cream uses almond and pansy extracts and goats’ milk to give your skin the best conditions for a gentle, close shave. Carefully-selected high quality ingredients make it subtly fragrant, with a creamy lather that leaves your skin smooth, comforted and healthy-looking.
- Gives a plush, smooth and gentle wet shave
- Dermatologically tested, ideal for all skin types including sensitive skin