Weleda Men's Smooth Shave Cream

2.5 ozUPC: 0400163809880
Product Details

This rich, lathering shave cream uses almond and pansy extracts and goats’ milk to give your skin the best conditions for a gentle, close shave. Carefully-selected high quality ingredients make it subtly fragrant, with a creamy lather that leaves your skin smooth, comforted and healthy-looking.

  • Gives a plush, smooth and gentle wet shave
  • Dermatologically tested, ideal for all skin types including sensitive skin