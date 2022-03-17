Dry, toughened skin gets hydrated, softened and refined day or night with this light, potent cream. It’s lightweight texture absorbs quickly to lock in moisture and leave your skin touchably soft. Nourishing jojoba seed oil is a deep moisturizer and emollient believed to improve the feel of skin’s smoothness and elasticity. Marshmallow root extract soothes and makes skin feel calm. Your face feels comfortably soft and smooth, with skin that feels nourished and relaxed. Looking good naturally has never been so refreshing.