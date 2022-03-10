Deep cleansing is the basis for effective facial care at every age. This rinse-off milky lotion for normal to combination skin cleanses your skin with natural olive oil soap and tones with witch hazel - all in the same step and without drying. Skin is purified and perfectly prepared for the next step in your regimen, using Weleda Iris, Wild Rose or Pomegranate facial care lines. Fresh citrus scents and essential oils revive your skin and invigorate your senses.

• Cleanses and tones in one step

• Clarifies and perfects

• Perfect as a makeup remover