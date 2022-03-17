Uses extracts from the wild Ratanhia root to help clean sensitive gums. The people of the Andean Mountains in Peru traditionally use Ratanhia root to clean their teeth. The sturdy red root is rich in tannin agents which help to clean sensitive gums. It contains calming myrrh and refreshing essential oils of peppermint and spearmint, with a gentle, calcium-based abrasive for an effective toothpaste. Regular use helps to clean teeth and help your mouth feel refreshed. Long-lasting fresh minty taste.