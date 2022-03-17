The bloom of a rose defines velvety softness – something we all want for our skin. Weleda’s light Wild Rose Pampering Body Lotion uses the seed oil of the spirited and fearless wild rose traditionally known for its skin sustaining properties while Damask rose petals infuse it with a sensual fragrance. These ingredients do good for your body, making this silky lotion a sensory treat. Breathe in the harmonizing scent and enjoy long-lasting, beautifully soft results.

Moisturizing, harmonizing and serene. Ideal for daily skin care. Absorbed well. Dermatologically tested and free from synthetic preservatives, fragrances, colorants or raw materials derived from mineral oils and certified natural by NATRUE.