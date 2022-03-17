Hover to Zoom
Weleda Peppermint Free Calendula Toothpaste
2.5 fl ozUPC: 0400163809801
Product Details
Peppermint-free, fresh-tasting fennel formula
In Calendula Toothpaste, every ingredient counts towards fresh breath and a clean mouth. Calming calendula helps soothe sensitive gums, calcium mineral has a gentle abrasive action, and fennel essential oil gives a fresh, pleasant taste. There's no peppermint, so it won’t interfere or irritate palates with mint sensitivities.
- Effective cleansing for teeth and gums along with regular brushing
- Certified