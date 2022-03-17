Hover to Zoom
Weleda Peppermint Salt Toothpaste
2.5 fl ozUPC: 0400163809809
Product Details
Weleda formulated this toothpaste to let saliva’s enzymes do their natural work, gently flushing your whole mouth clean. Fine extracts of ratanhia root, myrrh and chestnut bark help to tone gums, while gently abrasive particles clean the teeth. The zesty, salty taste is further freshened with essential oil of peppermint, for tingly-fresh tooth-cleaning, without fluorides.
- Salty taste with peppermint freshness
- Gently cleanses with nature's finest ingredients