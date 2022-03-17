Weleda formulated this toothpaste to let saliva’s enzymes do their natural work, gently flushing your whole mouth clean. Fine extracts of ratanhia root, myrrh and chestnut bark help to tone gums, while gently abrasive particles clean the teeth. The zesty, salty taste is further freshened with essential oil of peppermint, for tingly-fresh tooth-cleaning, without fluorides.

Salty taste with peppermint freshness

Gently cleanses with nature's finest ingredients