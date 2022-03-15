Weleda Pomegranate 24h Roll-On Deodorant Perspective: front
Weleda Pomegranate 24h Roll-On Deodorant
Weleda Pomegranate 24h Roll-On Deodorant
Weleda Pomegranate 24h Roll-On Deodorant

1.7 ozUPC: 0400163850020
The pomegranate juice in this roll-on provides long-lasting odor protection without preventing the skin from sweating—its innate cleansing process. This easy-to-use roll-on doesn’t contain any aluminum salts or synthetic preservatives and fragrances, so you’re free and clear to live your best life every day.

  • Free from antiperspirants, aluminum salts, synthetic preservatives, fragrances, colorants, and mineral oils
  • The beauty of this deodorant is that it balances skin’s innate detoxification process
  • Plus, it’s dermatologically tested and best for all skin types