Weleda Pomegranate 24h Roll-On Deodorant
1.7 ozUPC: 0400163850020
Purchase Options
Product Details
The pomegranate juice in this roll-on provides long-lasting odor protection without preventing the skin from sweating—its innate cleansing process. This easy-to-use roll-on doesn’t contain any aluminum salts or synthetic preservatives and fragrances, so you’re free and clear to live your best life every day.
- Free from antiperspirants, aluminum salts, synthetic preservatives, fragrances, colorants, and mineral oils
- The beauty of this deodorant is that it balances skin’s innate detoxification process
- Plus, it’s dermatologically tested and best for all skin types