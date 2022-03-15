The pomegranate juice in this roll-on provides long-lasting odor protection without preventing the skin from sweating—its innate cleansing process. This easy-to-use roll-on doesn’t contain any aluminum salts or synthetic preservatives and fragrances, so you’re free and clear to live your best life every day.

Free from antiperspirants, aluminum salts, synthetic preservatives, fragrances, colorants, and mineral oils

The beauty of this deodorant is that it balances skin’s innate detoxification process

Plus, it’s dermatologically tested and best for all skin types