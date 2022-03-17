Weleda cherishes the ancient wisdom which held pomegranate as a symbol of life-force, vitality and longevity. In our Awakening Day Cream, precious pomegranate oil is carefully blended with golden millet, argan and macadamia oils to create a light cream which nourishes and hydrates.

Makes skin feel regenerated and the wrinkles and fine lines appear reduced and skin feels smoother. Suitable for use under make-up.