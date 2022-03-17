Hover to Zoom
Weleda Pomegranate Awakening Night Cream
1 fl ozUPC: 0400163809101
Purchase Options
Product Details
Just as your body and spirit recover during a good night’s rest, your skin drinks in our lovingly-prepared Awakening Night Cream. Precious pomegranate seed oil is harmonized with borage seed and argan oils, maximizing the skin’s natural night time renewal, to help refresh and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Awake looking lifted, firmer and more radiant.
- Pure essential oils help to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles
- Skin looks and feels firmer and stronger