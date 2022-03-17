Just as your body and spirit recover during a good night’s rest, your skin drinks in our lovingly-prepared Awakening Night Cream. Precious pomegranate seed oil is harmonized with borage seed and argan oils, maximizing the skin’s natural night time renewal, to help refresh and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Awake looking lifted, firmer and more radiant.

Pure essential oils help to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles

Skin looks and feels firmer and stronger