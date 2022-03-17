The pomegranate is a wise and potent plant, with long-revered qualities which we value even today. Its skin-loving seed oil is the key ingredient in our creamy body wash, enriched with sesame, sunflower, and macadamia – opulent oils from every continent to replenish your skin. While warm water releases the fruity-fresh, sweet notes of orange, davana, and vanilla, mild sugar-based cleansers gently lift away the day, bringing you a sense of harmony and clean, soft skin.

Helps to protects from drying, helps to lock-in moisture, harmonizes and inspires

Nourishing oils hydrate and renew