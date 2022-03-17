Hover to Zoom
Weleda Relaxing Lavender Body Oil
3.4 fl ozUPC: 0400163809994
Product Details
This relaxing oil helps to harmonize the body and mind. Ultra fine almond and light organic sesame oil, with their high content of unsaturated fatty acids, help maintain smooth and supple skin. The subtle scent of essential lavender oil helps you relax away tension and creates a sense of well-being. Ideal after a stressful day to relax with a soothing massage.