Weleda Renewing Eye Cream is an intensive, fragrance-free eye treatment that refreshes tired eyes, reduces puffiness and helps diminish the appearance of fine lines.

Organic rosehip seed oil rejuvenates the delicate skin around the eyes, as wild-crafted eyebright extract, protects from skin-damaging free radicals and environmental influences. Organic jojoba seed oil acts as an emollient to soothe and smooth puffy dry skin.

Fragrance-free and fast-absorbing, this nourishing certified natural by NATRUE formula is the secret to fresh bright eyes for all the world to see.