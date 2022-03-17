Weleda Revitalizing Body & Beauty Oil
Product Details
Caress your body with a sheen of precious evening primrose oil, sensitively combined with velvety jojoba and ultra-nourishing wheat-germ oil. Lifting your spirits as it feeds your skin, the oil is perfumed with cardamom, magnolia, and sandalwood for a revitalizing fresh, floral fragrance, as subtle and precious as the golden petals of the evening primrose itself.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil , Sesamum Indicum (Sesame) Seed Oil , Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil , Triticum Vulgare (Wheat) Germ Oil , Macadamia Ternifolia Seed Oil , Olea Europaea Oil Unsaponifiables ( Olive ) , Panicum Miliaceum (Millet) Seed Extract , Oenothera Biennis (Evening Primrose) Oil , Hippophae Rhamnoides Oil , Fragrance ( Parfum ) * , Limonene , * , Linalool , * , Benzyl Benzoate , * , Benzyl Salicylate , * , Geraniol , * , Citral , * , Eugenol , * , Farnesol , * .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
