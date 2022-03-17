Hover to Zoom
Weleda Rosemary Conditioning Hair Oil
1.7 fl ozUPC: 0400163809563
Purchase Options
Product Details
At Weleda we know that traditional wisdom can prove well-founded, so to us an oil treatment is just what your hair and scalp need. Massage a few drops of this intensely conditioning oil into the scalp, or into wet or dry hair while styling, to add shine and intensively nourish dry hair and split ends. With invigorating rosemary oil, clover and burdock root extracts, it gives a deep conditioning treatment that makes hair more manageable.
- Helps to provide intensive care
- Adds shine, leaves hair feeling smoother and silky
- Nourishing and deep conditioning