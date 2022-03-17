Weleda Rosemary Conditioning Hair Oil Perspective: front
Weleda Rosemary Conditioning Hair Oil Perspective: back
Weleda Rosemary Conditioning Hair Oil Perspective: left
Weleda Rosemary Conditioning Hair Oil Perspective: right
Weleda Rosemary Conditioning Hair Oil

1.7 fl ozUPC: 0400163809563
Product Details

At Weleda we know that traditional wisdom can prove well-founded, so to us an oil treatment is just what your hair and scalp need. Massage a few drops of this intensely conditioning oil into the scalp, or into wet or dry hair while styling, to add shine and intensively nourish dry hair and split ends. With invigorating rosemary oil, clover and burdock root extracts, it gives a deep conditioning treatment that makes hair more manageable.

  • Helps to provide intensive care
  • Adds shine, leaves hair feeling smoother and silky
  • Nourishing and deep conditioning