Feel fresh all day with this sea buckthorn-scented roll-on that actively, yet gently, combats odor with trusted ingredients your body will love. This sea buckthorn deodorant provides long-lasting odor protection without preventing the skin from sweating—its innate cleansing process. This easy-to-use roll-on doesn’t contain any aluminum salts or synthetic preservatives and fragrances, so you’re free and clear to live your best life every day. The fragrance is composed of sparkling grapefruit, fruity-sweet mandarin, and precious sandalwood.

The beauty of this deodorant is that it balances skin’s innate detoxification process. Plus, it’s dermatologically tested and best for all skin types.