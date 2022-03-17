If you could fill your shower with sunshine, it would smell and feel like this. Sun-ripened sea buckthorn fruits are pressed for their golden flesh and seed oil, plentiful with vitamins to pamper your skin. Sun-ripened oranges, mandarins and grapefruit lend their sparkling fragrance while the oil-enriched cream gently cleans your skin with mild sugar-based cleansers. Step out sun-kissed, summer-loved and fresh all over.

Mild cleansing

Vitalizing fragrance