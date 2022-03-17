Hover to Zoom
Weleda Sea Buckthorn Hydrating Hand Cream
1.7 fl ozUPC: 0400163809749
Precious sea buckthorn oil was historically used to renew and repair skin. We add light sesame oil to keep the mix easily-absorbed, and we’ve chosen the revitalizing fragrance blend of lively grapefruit, fruity-sweet mandarin and precious sandalwood essential oils. Your rough hands are moisturized and become beautifully soft, smooth and supple. It’s perfect for your hands, however rough, chapped or dry.
- Moisturizes and leaves rough, dry skin on hands smooth and touchable