Precious sea buckthorn oil was historically used to renew and repair skin. We add light sesame oil to keep the mix easily-absorbed, and we’ve chosen the revitalizing fragrance blend of lively grapefruit, fruity-sweet mandarin and precious sandalwood essential oils. Your rough hands are moisturized and become beautifully soft, smooth and supple. It’s perfect for your hands, however rough, chapped or dry.

Moisturizes and leaves rough, dry skin on hands smooth and touchable