Weleda Sheer Hydration Daily Dew Lotion

1 fl ozUPC: 0400163850002
Product Details

Discover a refreshing skin oasis with our lightest-ever all-day moisturizer. Formulated with prickly pear cactus extract, aloe vera, and witch hazel, this water-gel lotion absorbs quickly, leaving skin with a weightless veil of hydration. refreshed, with no sticky after effect. Our gentle essential oil blend of green mandarin, peppermint, and palmarosa create a light, bright scent that entices the senses.

  • Hydrates skin for up to 24 hours
  • Lightweight and fast-absorbing
  • Leaves skin feeling soft and silky
  • Skin looks vibrant and refreshed
  • Non-comedogenic.