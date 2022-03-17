Discover a refreshing skin oasis with our lightest-ever all-day moisturizer. Formulated with prickly pear cactus extract, aloe vera, and witch hazel, this water-gel lotion absorbs quickly, leaving skin with a weightless veil of hydration. refreshed, with no sticky after effect. Our gentle essential oil blend of green mandarin, peppermint, and palmarosa create a light, bright scent that entices the senses.

Hydrates skin for up to 24 hours

Lightweight and fast-absorbing

Leaves skin feeling soft and silky

Skin looks vibrant and refreshed

Non-comedogenic.