Weleda Sheer Hydration Daily Dew Lotion
1 fl ozUPC: 0400163850002
Discover a refreshing skin oasis with our lightest-ever all-day moisturizer. Formulated with prickly pear cactus extract, aloe vera, and witch hazel, this water-gel lotion absorbs quickly, leaving skin with a weightless veil of hydration. refreshed, with no sticky after effect. Our gentle essential oil blend of green mandarin, peppermint, and palmarosa create a light, bright scent that entices the senses.
- Hydrates skin for up to 24 hours
- Lightweight and fast-absorbing
- Leaves skin feeling soft and silky
- Skin looks vibrant and refreshed
- Non-comedogenic.