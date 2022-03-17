This wonderful offering is an extension of our Skin Food collection. Now, the ultra-rich, nourishing power of Skin Food Original is captured in an easily-spreadable lotion. This creamy formula with essential fatty acids and pure plant extracts immediately comforts dry skin, absorbing to a non-greasy finish. This nourishing body lotion is also crafted with high-quality, aromatic plant extracts of pansy, chamomile, rosemary and calendula that's been at the heart of our Skin Food Original formula since 1926. Perfect for when skin is craving a rich dose of moisture that creates a healthy-looking glow.

Immediately leaves skin feeling nourished and comforted with a silky feel

