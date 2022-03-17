Hover to Zoom
Weleda Skin Food
1 fl ozUPC: 0400163809864
Product Details
Original Ultra-Rich Cream
The ultimate body moisturizer for dry, rough ski, Intensively hydrates with extracts of rosemary, chamomile and pansy in nourishing base of sunflower and sweet almonds oils to help unlock the look of radiance and give you a healthy-looking glow.
Our commitment
- No animal testing
- Free from parabens and phthalates
- Free from synthetic preservatives and fragrance