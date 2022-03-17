Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Weleda Unscented Body Lotion
6.8 fl ozUPC: 0400163852940
Purchase Options
Product Details
Daily care for those with sensitive skin. This unscented lotion cocoons skin with gentle moisturization, reducing feelings of itchiness and tightness. A nurturing blend of pure jojoba and coconut oils, combined with plant-derived squalane, provide long-lasting moisture to give delicate skin the extra care it needs. Fast-absorbing so skin feels balanced and immediately comfortable.
- Long-lasting, fast-absorbing moisture