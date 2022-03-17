Everything about the rose is harmonious, especially her balance between flourishing growth and delicate beauty, sensual summer fragrance, and vibrant autumn fruit. That harmony of beauty and endurance is captured in this indulgent body oil. The precious floral oil of wild roses is carefully blended with hydrating sweet almond and jojoba oil. Your skin glows with silky radiance while the intoxicating scent of damask roses transform the moment.

High in essential fatty acids

Supports the natural functions of skin

Harmonizes the body and spirit for skin that feels luminous, soft, and revitalized

Helps you look and feel radiant