Hover to Zoom
Weleda Wild Rose Extracts Pampering Body & Beauty Oil
3.4 fl ozUPC: 0400163809939
Purchase Options
Product Details
Everything about the rose is harmonious, especially her balance between flourishing growth and delicate beauty, sensual summer fragrance, and vibrant autumn fruit. That harmony of beauty and endurance is captured in this indulgent body oil. The precious floral oil of wild roses is carefully blended with hydrating sweet almond and jojoba oil. Your skin glows with silky radiance while the intoxicating scent of damask roses transform the moment.
- High in essential fatty acids
- Supports the natural functions of skin
- Harmonizes the body and spirit for skin that feels luminous, soft, and revitalized
- Helps you look and feel radiant