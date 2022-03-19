Weleda Wild Rose Renewing Day Cream Perspective: front
Weleda Wild Rose Renewing Day Cream Perspective: back
Weleda Wild Rose Renewing Day Cream Perspective: left
Weleda Wild Rose Renewing Day Cream Perspective: right
Weleda Wild Rose Renewing Day Cream Perspective: top
Weleda Wild Rose Renewing Day Cream

1 fl ozUPC: 0400163808965
Product Details

Dry skin needs hydration to promote the appearance of radiance and resilience. This rich cream combines two beauties –wild musk rose seed oil that support the feeling of skin restoration and soft petals of damask rose that add an intoxicating fragrance. Skillfully-blended herbal ingredients mean this cream softens the appearance of fine lines and helps skin feel toned. A delicate but highly-effective moisturizer for skin.

  • Moisturizes, softens fine lines and smooths the skin
  • For daytime use - can be worn under make-up