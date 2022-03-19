Dry skin needs hydration to promote the appearance of radiance and resilience. This rich cream combines two beauties –wild musk rose seed oil that support the feeling of skin restoration and soft petals of damask rose that add an intoxicating fragrance. Skillfully-blended herbal ingredients mean this cream softens the appearance of fine lines and helps skin feel toned. A delicate but highly-effective moisturizer for skin.

Moisturizes, softens fine lines and smooths the skin

For daytime use - can be worn under make-up