WELLEMENTS- Helping families grow and stay healthy, means supporting them with the best products we can produce. To us this means everything we make will be USDA certified organic, made without the use of chemical preservatives and bottled in glass. In doing this, we know we are providing products that truly make a difference.

ORGANIC TOOTH OIL FOR TEETHING: With the perfect smell and a touch of sweetness to help make teething happy. New and improved formula with mild sweet flavor that is gentle on tiny gums starting at 4 months+

Nothing to gripe about here! Our herbal remedy uses certified-organic ingredients to safely ease occasional stomach discomfort and gas, those not-so-fun feelings often associated with colic, fussiness, and hiccups.*

Apply with a clean finger directly onto gums.

FREE FROM:gluten, dairy, soy, dyes, parabens, artificial colors, artificial flavors, and preservatives

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.